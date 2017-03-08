× 6 arrested during meth bust at Madison County home littered with syringes

ANDERSON, Ind. – Six people were arrested Tuesday morning in what Madison County authorities are calling one of their largest methamphetamine investigations.

Police say they served a search warrant and found around $3,000 worth of meth, two handguns and nearly 100 syringes scattered around a home in the 1200 block of Norwood Place around 5:30 a.m.

Ryan K. Troub, 35, was charged with dealing methamphetamine while armed, maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of syringe.

Robert J. Ryle, 42, was charged with dealing methamphetamine while armed.

Shannon E. Stone, 33, Jasmine N. Wheeler, 18, Christopher Moore, 31, and Bobby E. Brumfield, 53, were charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters says he gives a lot of credit to residents in the neighborhood who called the department to complain of frequent traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the arrests or the case is asked to call the Drug Task Force public line at 765-648-6796.