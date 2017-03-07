Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Westfield Police looking for suspect that allegedly threw brick at residence

Posted 5:48 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:01PM, March 7, 2017

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Authorities in Westfield are on the lookout for a suspect that reportedly threw a brick at a private residence.

On the afternoon of Feb. 27, the suspect, identified as a white male between 25-40, allegedly damaged the front door of a Westfield residence by throwing a brick at it.

The vandalism took place in the Oak Manor neighborhood. The suspect was seen driving a black, 2013 or 2014 Mercedes C class sedan.

If you can identify this individual, please contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.

 

