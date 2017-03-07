Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

West side crash kills elderly man

Posted 9:01 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03PM, March 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash on the west side killed one person and sent another to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Washington Street and Holt Road around 6:23 p.m. on a report of a personal injury accident.

When officers arrived, they learned an elderly man driving a sedan pulled out in front of a pickup truck. Police believe he was blinded by the setting sun.

Both drivers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. The elderly man did not survive. The driver of the pickup was alert and conscious with a possible broken leg.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s