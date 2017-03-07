× Tiny ramps installed along downtown canal to help give ducklings a boost

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The downtown canal isn’t just a popular destination for Hoosiers, it’s a hot spot for ducks too. And thanks to a few new installations, they’ll be a little safer.

Indianapolis officials have installed four small wooden ramps along the canal to help ducklings and goslings get out of the water.

The city made the decision after learning that baby ducks and geese were dying, because they were too small to jump or climb over the canal’s cement edges.

The new ramps, made of wood and insulation, were installed near Vermont Street near the Canal Street Apartments.

