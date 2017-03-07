× Police investigating vandalism at Rep. Messer’s Muncie office

MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie and U.S. Capitol police are investigating an act of vandalism at Rep. Luke Messer’s (IN-06) Congressional office in Muncie.

Threatening posters were found Tuesday taped near the entryway of the office, which is located at 107 W. Charles St.

The signs show a photo of Messer with the text, “Save America/kill yourself.”

Messer’s office asks anyone with information on the vandalism to report it to Muncie police at 765-747-4838 or U.S. Capitol police at 202-224-5151.