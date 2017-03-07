Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Police in Lafayette searching for missing 29-year-old man

Posted 3:09 pm, March 7, 2017, by

Steven Lee Montoya, 29.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the report of a missing 29-year-old man.

Steven Lee Montoya, 29, of Lafayette, has been reported missing by his family. It is not believed Steven is currently in any danger or that he is a danger to himself.

According to police, Steven is described as a private person that hasn’t had contact with family or friends in several months.

He does have ties to the Lafayette community; he attended Jefferson High School and is a graduate of Purdue University.

It is unknown if Steven is still residing in Lafayette. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s