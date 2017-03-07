× Police continue manhunt for killer of two Delphi teens as community raises money for reward

DELPHI, Ind. – Weeks after the bodies of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found in the woods, the search for their killer continues.

“We are still going through thousands and thousands of leads and every time we can clear one, it helps our case because we are making that haystack smaller,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Police are trying to track down the main suspect in the teens murders. He was caught on camera walking on the Monon High Bridge where Abby and Libby were last seen before they were killed. The grainy photo was taken from a video clip that Libby recorded on her phone the day the girls disappeared. Police say Libby began recording when she felt nervous during an encounter with the man. She also recorded an audio clip investigators hope will break the case. The audio clip records a mans voice telling the girls to go down the hill. You can hear rustling of the trees and bushes in the background.

“We are not giving up and I can tell you that the mood upstairs is very optimistic. The investigators are still pursuing the tips and leads that are coming in with the highest optimism that we are going to find this guy,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Nearly every single day police are serving search warrants and subpoenas around Carroll County, looking for clues that will lead them to the killer and or killers. Every time they clear a potential suspect, police feel like they are just steps away from cracking the case.

“The community has taken ownership of this and they feel responsible for bringing that justice to Libby and Abby’s families,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Police have more than 10,000 tips and the reward is at $219,000 and counting. The tight knit community of Delphi has come together during this tragedy and has held several fundraisers for the girls and their families.

A Papa John’s franchise out of central Indiana sold more than 400 pizzas at $10.00 each and donated each dollar to the reward fund for information that leads to an arrest in the case.