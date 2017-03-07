Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Indiana bill would create database for emergency contacts

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officers responding to a tragic car accident could quickly notify an emergency contact under an Indiana bill.

Republican Rep. Tony Cook of Cicero says his proposal addresses a current communication issue by establishing a database of emergency contacts and a protocol for contacting family members or loved ones after a death or life-threatening injury.

A Senate panel voted 9-0 to approve the proposal Tuesday, sending it to the Senate floor for consideration.

Under the measure, a person could designate one or two emergency contacts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. A law enforcement officer would then be required to make a good faith attempt to access the BMV database and reach a contact in a “reasonable” amount of time.

