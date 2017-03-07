Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Funeral arrangements announced for Jacquelyn Watts

Jacquelyn Watts

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The funeral arrangements of Jackie Watts have been announced.

The visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral home in Columbus.

The funeral will take place at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Thursday from 11 a.m. until the end of service.  A private burial will take place after at Garland Brook Cemetery.

Watts’ death was ruled an accidental drowning after her body was discovered in Flat Rock River. Police believe she was trying to save a dog in the river. Watts is survived by her parents and husband, Michael Watts.

You can read the full obituary here.

