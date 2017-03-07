Families of murdered Delphi teens to speak publicly for first time later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – The families of two teens slain in Delphi last month will speak publicly for the first time later this week while an event Tuesday will raise more money for the reward fund.

Three weeks have passed since search teams found the bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in a wooded area in Delphi. Their families haven’t made any public statement since the murders, but that will change Thursday morning.

Despite thousands of tips and a reward that exceeds $219,000, the case remains unsolved. Thousands of billboards with the girls’ photos and an image of the prime suspect are posted across the country in order to encourage tips in the investigation.

Libby and Abby disappeared on Feb. 13 while hiking in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered a day later, and police said foul play was suspected in their deaths. The two major clues in the case include a photo of the suspect and an audio recording of a man saying, “Down the hill.” Police have received numerous tips and leads but have yet to make an arrest in connection with the teens' deaths.

The reward in the case has continued to grow over the last few weeks, and an event in Delphi Tuesday will raise even more money. Enthusiasm Foods, a franchisee of Papa John’s, is holding a pizza fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Delphi Community Middle School, 401 Armory Rd., Delphi.

The company will set up a trailer to sell pizzas at the school, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the fund dedicated to finding justice for the two teens.