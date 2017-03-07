Dozens taken into custody during sweep linked to drug investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Several law enforcement agencies swept across Johnson County Tuesday to serve warrants in a wide-ranging drug investigation.

The operation involved the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service. State police and U.S. Marshals were needed because some arrests were made in Marion and Morgan counties, which fall outside Johnson County’s jurisdiction.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities attempted to serve 43 felony arrest warrants for people linked to drugs and other crimes. Charges in the case stem from a six-month joint investigation involving the prosecutor’s office and Franklin police.

More details about the arrests will be released during a 2:30 p.m. news conference.