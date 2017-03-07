× Don’t forget to ‘spring forward’ an hour for daylight saving time on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday when we “spring forward” for daylight saving time.

The change officially occurs at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 12. Most people usually set their clocks ahead before heading to bed Saturday night. The shift moves one hour of daylight to the evening from the morning.

As we set our clocks ahead, public safety officials recommend testing your smoke alarms and putting in new batteries if necessary.

Daylight saving time will end when we “fall back” an hour on Sunday, November 5, 2017.