Colts re-sign tight end Jack Doyle to three-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – True to his word, Indianapolis Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard has retained one of his own.

The team has reached agreement on a multi-year contract with tight end Jack Doyle, a source confirmed to Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan. The Colts subsequently announced the transaction.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Doyle agreed to a three-year deal worth a base of $19 million with another $2 million possible through incentives.

Ballard mentioned during the NFL Scouting Combine last week the importance of “re-signing your own’’ free agents, and Doyle represents the first step in that process.

“Jack is a consummate professional who is highly revered among all in this organization,’’ Ballard said in a team release. “He possesses a tremendous amount of talent and you can witness how much he loves playing the game when you watch him compete.

“Jack has emerged as a leader in his four seasons with this team and we’re thrilled he’ll be returning.’’

Doyle was one of several Colts whose contracts expire Thursday, and the team clearly considered him a priority. The former Cathedral High School standout is coning off the best season of his four-year career. His 59 receptions, 584 yards and five touchdowns exceeded the totals from his first three seasons with the team. The receptions ranked second to T.Y. Hilton’s 91.

Doyle also emerged as quarterback Andrew Luck’s most reliable target. On 75 passes directed at Doyle, Luck completed 78.6 percent of the attempts and compiled a 110.2 passer rating.

Doyle was claimed off waivers by the Colts in September 2013 and steady developed into a top-tier tight end.

The decision to re-sign Doyle reinforces the Colts’ commitment to their offense and the tight end position. They signed Dwayne Allen to a four-year, $29.4 million contract 12 months ago.