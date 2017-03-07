× Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Versatile Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz is calling it a career.

Reitz, who played nine seasons in the NFL and lined up at every offensive line position except center for the Colts, announced his retirement Tuesday via the team’s Twitter account.

Reitz was an all-state football player at Hamilton Southeastern High School but didn’t pursue a college football career, instead opting to play college basketball at Western Michigan University.

His NFL career started with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 as an undrafted free agent and he was claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in September 2010. After the Dolphins waived him, the Colts claimed Reitz. He spent time on the practice squad before seeing extensive playing time with the Colts. Reitz was with the Colts for seven seasons and started 44 of the 73 games he played with the team.

Last season, Reitz played in 13 games (six starts). In 2015, he played in all 16 games and made 14 starts at three different positions (right tackle, left tackle and right guard). He was named the recipient of the 2015 Ed Block Courage Award.

“I just wanted you guys to know that I’ve decided to step away from the game I love and retire,” Reitz said in a video posted on the Colts’ Twitter account. “I want to thank you for all of your support over the last seven years, and as a native Hoosier I look forward to staying in this community for the rest of my life.”

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said he was “privileged” to have coached Reitz during his time in Indianpaolis.

“He stood out as a selfless player who was respected by his teammates in addition to being a tremendous family man,” Pagano said. “As a native of the Indianapolis area, Joe made an impact on the community he grew up in. He demonstrated how one should conduct himself on and off the field and all Hoosiers and Colts fans alike should be proud of the way he represented himself. We are thankful for Joe’s contributions to this organization and wish him the best moving forward.”