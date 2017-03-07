After a stormy start we return to sunshine this afternoon with windy conditions through Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The storms will NOT last all day. In fact, we will see some SUNSHINE develop this afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 50s with gusty winds to over 30 mph throughout the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will feature sunshine, but very WINDY conditions. It is LIKELY that a Wind Advisory is posted because gusts will approach 50 mph Wednesday afternoon and night.

We turn colder later this week. A few snow showers will be possible during the pre-dawn hours on Friday morning. No accumulation is expected with that.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast is still LOW confidence for Saturday, however an accumulating snowfall looks possible. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as it gets closer. Models have not come to a consensus yet, and it is still too soon to talk possible snow amounts. Highs won't get out of the 30s all weekend.