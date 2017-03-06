Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Yuengling beer makes its debut in Indiana

Posted 6:40 am, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:50AM, March 6, 2017
yuengling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosier beer fans, rejoice! Starting today you can purchase Yuengling in Indiana.

The popular beer company launched its Original Lager, Light Lager, and Black and Tan in the Hoosier state on Monday.

The products will be on draft in bars and restaurants, and it will be available to purchase in stores starting the first week of April. Monarch Beverage, 5 Star and Indiana Beverage will distribute it throughout the state.

D. G. Yuengling & Son is based out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was established in 1829, making it the oldest operating brewing company in the United States.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s