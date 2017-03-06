× Suspects in Vigo County neglect case facing additional charges after autopsy shows boy, 9, had meth in system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.– The Vigo County Sheriff’s office says additional charges have been filed against four people arrested in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy after the child tested positive for methamphetamine during his autopsy.

Cameron Hoopingarner, 9, died on Feb. 21 weighing only 15 pounds. He was also blind and suffered from cerebral palsy. Sheriff Greg Ewing said photos from the scene reminded him of photos from Auschwitz.

After an investigation, police served a search warrant at the home. They arrested 33-year-old Chad Kraemer, 56-year-old Hubert Kraemer, 53-year-old Robin Kraemer and 30-year-old Sarah Travioli. Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians.

All four were initially charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Officials announced Monday each suspect is facing three additional charges: maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance and another count of neglect of a dependent.

Police say they are still investigating the case and will provide updates when possible.