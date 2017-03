× South side shooting leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead late Monday night.

At 11:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to South Keystone Avenue and East Murry Street on reports of a person shot.

When authorities arrived they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.