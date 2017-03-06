Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into ocean

Posted 3:54 am, March 6, 2017, by
150915132414-north-korea-replica-missiles-exlarge-tease

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) _ South Korea’s military says that rival North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off the North’s east coast.

It was not immediately clear what was fired, but Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various range in recent months. Leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North.

The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington started massive joint military drills.

The South’s Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that Monday’s launch was made in the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province. The area is the home of the North’s Seohae Satellite Station, where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s