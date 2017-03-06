× Silver Alert: Authorities looking for 81-year-old Ronald Hull

The Columbia City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Columbia City, Indiana. Columbia City, Indiana is located approximately 124 miles north of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ronald Hull is an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with gray balding hair and brown eyes. Ronald Hull was last seen Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 6:30pm in Columbia City, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a light green pullover, black coat with two stripes on the cuff, black dress pants, brown loafers and has a tattoo of a faded green panther on his right forearm and one of a dagger on his upper left arm. Ronald Hull may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Blue 2000 Buick Park Avenue, with Indiana plate SRG439.

If you have any information on Ronald Hull, contact the Columbia City Police Department by calling 260-248-5121 or 911.