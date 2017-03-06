Quick-thinking 88-year-old Pennsylvania woman scares away attacker by saying ‘I have HIV’

CHESTER COUNTY, PA – An 88-year-old woman was able to scare away an attacker who was trying to rape her by lying and telling him she is HIV-positive, KYW-TV reports.

Helen Reynolds said the incident began when a young man knocked on her door on February 17 at 3 p.m. When she answered, he pushed himself into her apartment.

He started rummaging for cash and then duct-taped Reynolds’ hands, head and mouth.

“I said, ‘Would you do this to your mother to bother her like you are doing me?’” Reynolds said.

The suspect then removed her clothing and threw her face first onto her bed. Reynolds relied on her quick-thinking to prevent a sexual assault.

“That’s when I told him that I had HIV and my husband died of it, which is a lie. He didn’t bother me. That’s when he got out his piece of wire that he had in his pocket with the tape and everything and tied my ankles together,” Reynolds told KYW-TV.

The suspect fled the home, and Reynolds was able to chew through the duct tape and wire to free herself and alert a neighbor.

Police are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made at this time.