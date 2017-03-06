× Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly impersonating officer at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police at Indiana University arrested a 19-year-old Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

IUPD’s Lt. Craig Munroe says Arjun Singh tried to get a student to sign some sort of document regarding criminal activity.

Singh is facing a felony charge of impersonating a public servant and misdemeanor charges of possession of a false ID, possession of alcohol as a minor and possession of marijuana.

Singh is also facing a criminal confinement charge, because the victim in the case reportedly didn’t feel like he’d be able to leave without signing the document Singh gave him. It’s unclear if he actually signed it.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 12:45 a.m. Bond was set at $4,000 surety, $500 cash.

IUPD is advising students to call them at (812) 855-4111 or Bloomington police at (812) 339-4477 if they ever need to confirm the officer they’re speaking to is legitimate.