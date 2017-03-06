× Indianapolis police find 12-year-old runaway safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say the 12-year-old runaway with autism was found safe Monday night.

Officers learned the boy had run away around 4 p.m., when they were dispatched to a near west side home in the 700 block of South Holmes Ave.

Police said the boy has a speech and language defect. His mother said he functions at the age level of a 7-year-old.

Michael was believed to be wearing a red and black, knee-length Nike jacket, teal polo shirt, khaki pants with gray/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS(8477).

Editor’s note: The boy’s name and photo have been removed to help protect his identity.