IMPD asking public to help find 12-year-old with autism

Posted 6:27 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:51PM, March 6, 2017

Michael Boler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking for the public to help them locate a 12-year-old with autism.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a near west side home in the 700 block of South Holmes Ave., where they learned Michael Boler had run away.

Police say Michael has a speech and language defect. His mother says he functions at the age level of a 7-year-old.

Michael is believed to be wearing a red and black, knee-length Nike jacket, teal polo shirt, khaki pants with gray/white Nike shoes. Police say he is around 5 feet tall and weighs around 105 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS(8477).

