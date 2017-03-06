× Gusty Thunderstorms Overnight and Accumulating Snow This Weekend

Expect an active weather pattern this week. A series of cold fronts will move across the Ohio Valley and bring variable weather. The first system will bring thunderstorms to central Indiana between 2 and 6am. Lightning, 40 mph wind gusts, and an inch of rain are likely.

A second cold front will bring snow showers Thursday night through Friday morning. No accumulation is expected.

A third storm system will move this way Friday night and Saturday and bring a rain/snow mix that will accumulate Saturday.

Don’t forget to change your clocks Saturday night / Sunday morning. Daylight Saving time begins Sunday.

Strong storms are likely after Midnight.

Winds gusts over 40 mph per hour will be likely overnight.

Up to an inch of rain is likely overnight.

It has been almost four weeks since our last one-inch snowfall.

A rain/snow mix is likely Friday night and Saturday.

Snow accumulation is likely this weekend.