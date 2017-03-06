× Florida man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit bills in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Florida man was recently arrested for counterfeiting in Kokomo.

Police came in contact with 32-year-old Jeffrey A. Penner after he reportedly tried to use a counterfeit bill at a Kohl’s in the 2100 block of E. Boulevard around 11 a.m. last Thursday.

The investigation led detectives to a local hotel room, where they say they located a large sum of counterfeit money, counterfeit money which was in the process of being made, new merchandise and several receipts from Kokomo area retailers.

Penner was arrested and charged with two counts of counterfeiting and one count of theft.

Detectives have also identified other possible suspects and expect additional charges to be filed in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017.