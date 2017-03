× Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-69 near Southeastern Parkway in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.– Police are on the scene of a crash in Fishers. All northbound lanes of I-69 are closed near Southeastern Parkway due to the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area while the crash is cleaned up.

Fishers police says the crash involved a semi and SUV. Minor injuries were reported.