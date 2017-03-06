× Colts parting ways with Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ commitment to getting younger on defense has included moving on from Mike Adams.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety announced Monday on his Instagram account “today was my last day as a Colt. I appreciate all the love from my teammates & the fans? But I definitely left my mark in Indy!’’

Adams, 36, went on to list his accomplishments after signing with the Colts as a so-called “street free agent’’ in June 2014: two Pro Bowl appearances, 44 starts, 241 tackles, 12 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Adams is one of 11 Colts who become unrestricted free agents Thursday, the start of the NFL’s new league year.

While he has been a defensive cornerstone, the team is intent on getting younger. First-year general manager Chris Ballard began the process last month with the release of D’Qwell Jackson, the Colts’ 33-year old inside linebacker.

As the 2016 season was winding down and Adams considered his uncertain future with the Colts, he made it clear he had no intention of retiring. Originally signed by San Francisco in 2004 as an undrafted rookie out of Delaware, Adams’ 13-year career has included 190 appearances, 117 as a starter.

“You can say my age all you want,’’ he said, “but look at the productivity. Look at what I’ve done on the field.

“I know I still have more ball in me, whether that’s here or somewhere else. I definitely still want to play.’’