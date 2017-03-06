Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

BREAKING: Death investigation underway on near north side

Posted 4:20 am, March 6, 2017, by
breaking-now-cbs4-2

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of a person found dead outside of a residence.

The discovery was made shortly after 3 a.m., in the 2100 block of N. Riley Ave. Responding IMPD officers found a person with severe trauma to the upper portion of the body. The adult male victim was found in the driveway.

Although the IMPD crime lab and homicide detectives are on-scene, they have not yet determined if the cause of death is suicide or homicide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s