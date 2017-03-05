Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Police: Teen on bicycle struck by vehicle on near north side, in serious condition

Posted 8:35 pm, March 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43PM, March 5, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities responded to a bicycle accident Sunday afternoon on the near north side.

At around 2:45 p.m., police responded to W. 32nd St. and Illinois on the near north side to reportedly investigate a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. The victim is apparently a 15-year-old male and was transported to Riley hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the driver is a 32-year-old male identified as Andrew May.

May reportedly called 911 and was driving a white Acura RDX. He stated to police that the teen tried to turn left in front of May and he could not avoid the collision.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

We will update this story as we receive more details.

