Pence jokes with ‘enemy of the people’ at Gridiron Dinner

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the “enemy of the people,” but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters — and poke fun at itself — in a venerable Washington tradition.

Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches. He called the dinner “a light-hearted respite” from bruising beltway politics and dished out a number of jokes, including a dig at the Best Picture snafu at least week’s Academy Awards.

Pence said: “We haven’t seen that many shocked Hollywood liberals since Nov. 8th,” recalling Trump’s upset Election Day victory.

Trump did not attend the dinner, instead spending the weekend at his coastal Florida estate.

