Officer shoots suspect near west side

Posted 4:23 am, March 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34AM, March 5, 2017
img_0663

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the Run Inn Bar and Grill near 34th and High School Road around three this morning.

Police tell us the suspect was firing a gun in the parking lot of the restaurant. An officer who was in the adjacent parking lot approached the suspect, and was fired at.

The officer returned fire and hit the suspect in the wrist. The officer was unharmed.

The suspect was taken to Eskanazi Hospital, and the condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

