IN Focus: Pence responds to questions about personal email

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President Mike Pence is now responding to claims he used a personal email account to conduct business during his time of Governor of Indiana, a story that first appeared in a report from our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star.

The Star obtained copies of emails through a public records request. The emails show Pence communicating with top advisers “on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe,” according to the Star.

Indiana law does not prohibit Pence’s use of the email account, but the law is typically interpreted to mean that any business done on a private email must be retained for public record keeping.

According to the Star, Pence’s account was also hacked last summer.

Pence spoke publicly about the email controversy on Friday, after an event in Wisconsin, where he was asked if his private email account was equatable to the controversy over Hillary Clinton's private email server.

"There's no comparison whatsoever," said Pence. "Between Hillary Clinton's practice of having a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the congress and by officials, we have fully complied with all of Indiana's laws. We had outside counsel review all of my private email records to identify any emails that ever referenced or mentioned state business related activities and as Indiana law requires, we transferred all of those to the state of Indiana public access laws."

Pence's successor, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) was also asked about the use of personal email after an event in South Bend on Friday.

"We expect our administration to use private email accounts for private emails (and) work email accounts for work email," said Holcomb. "If you get a work related email to your private account, kick it over and get it in the pipeline and so we will continue to have that policy... I use my personal for my personal, my work for my work, and if someone sends me something in I'll kick it over and get it in the right chain."

