Edwards leads No. 16 Purdue past Northwestern, 69-65

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Caleb Swanigan added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 16 Purdue beat Northwestern 69-65 on Sunday.

Purdue (25-6, 14-4 Big Ten) clinched the outright regular-season conference title earlier in the week, but had to hold on in the final seconds to fend off Northwestern (21-10, 10-8) in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

Bryant McIntosh finished with 25 points and six assists for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost six of nine.

Swanigan had his nation-leading 25th double-double.