Autopsy scheduled Monday for Jacqueline Watts, Indianapolis woman found in Columbus’ Flat Rock River

Posted 6:47 pm, March 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:53PM, March 5, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities are awaiting an autopsy Monday to determine how Indianapolis woman, Jacqueline Watts, passed away.

Watts was found on a sandbar in Columbus’ Flatrock river around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Her vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive Friday around 5 p.m. The car was running with the flashers on, but she was not located.

Police are urging the public to refrain from spreading social media rumors until the investigation is complete.


“We want to caution folks and urge them to think twice before they post this information on social media or to other outlets that may not be accurate,” said Lt. Harris.

Anyone with information regarding Jacqueline’s death is asked to call 812-376-2600.

Below is the full press conference from Friday.

