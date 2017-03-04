× Tri Delta sorority shuts down IU chapter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University’s Tri Delta sorority is being shut down.

President Kimberlee Di Fede Sullivan released a statement Saturday saying the organization made the decision to withdraw Delta Omicron’s charter. The sorority’s house is located in the 800 block of E. 3rd St.

Sullivan said the decision came after an investigation found members had been involved in “activities that do not represent our high standards or align with Tri Delta’s Purpose – activities that also violated the chapter’s previous probation terms.”

“We are deeply disappointed in the choices made by members of our chapter at Indiana,” said Sullivan. “The decision to withdraw Delta Omicron’s charter was made by the Executive Board, in concert with chapter volunteers, and with heavy hearts for all involved. We will work closely with our collegiate members, and loyal alumnae and Indiana University through this challenging situation.”

CBS4 has reached out to IU for more information. This story will be updated.