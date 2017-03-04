× Solsberry man arrested on 3 active meth warrants in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – A man that has been allegedly evading law enforcement for months has been arrested.

On Friday morning, authorities were called to the residence of Gordon Keith Michael, 47, to serve an arrest warrant.

Michael reportedly was wanted on three active felony meth warrants.

A K9 partner helped apprehend Michael peacefully and he was transported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and booked on the aforementioned warrants.