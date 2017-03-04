Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson arrested for allegedly attacking photographer

Posted 2:04 pm, March 4, 2017, by
Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer’s lawyer described as “provoked” by paparazzi.

The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming. After an alleged scuffle, the photographer made a citizen’s arrest on Tomlinson.

Police responded and took Tomlinson into custody. He was later released, and a court date was set for March 29.

Martin Singer, his lawyer, in a statement said the paparazzi “provoked and caused the altercation” and that Tomlinson came to his girlfriend’s defense after she was being “attacked.”

One Direction, which formed in 2010, has had hits including “Drag Me Down,” ”Story of My Life,” ”What Makes You Beautiful,” ”Perfect” and “Best Song Ever.”

