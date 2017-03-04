× Ohio firefighter’s widow seeks statue stolen from his grave

CANTON, OH. — The widow of an Ohio firefighter is asking for the return of a cement statue that she placed at his grave.

The 2-foot likeness of a firefighter had stood sentinel near Scott Hickenbotham’s burial site at Union Cemetery for about five years.

Hickenbotham died of a rare form of leukemia more than 30 years ago, when he was 28. His widow, Barbara Schaefer Hickenbotham Huhn, told The Repository of Canton she visits his grave frequently, often with the couple’s children, to have picnics and leave remembrances.

Huhn, who’s remarried and divorced since Hickenbotham’s death, says she saved for the statue for a year.

After discovering it missing in February, she posted her frustration on Facebook and drives by Hickenbotham’s gravesite every couple of days hoping for its return.