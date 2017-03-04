Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Howard County considering beefing up smoking ban

KOKOMO, Ind.  — Another Indiana county could soon have smoking banned in all bars and private clubs.

The Howard County commissioners and Kokomo City Council are expected to vote Monday on proposals that would end most exemptions allowed under the state law that prohibits smoking in most indoor workplaces, including restaurants.

The proposals would also prohibit smoking at outdoor events, festivals and concerts at city parks.

County Commissioner Paul Wyman tells the Kokomo Tribune that will eliminate more secondhand smoke and the need for workers to clean up cigarette butts. He says a broader smoking ban will help make a healthier community.

City Councilman Mike Wyant says he opposes extending the ban to bars since their customers must be 21 years old and they post notices that smoking is permitted.

