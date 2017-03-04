Delgado, Rodriguez lead Seton Hall past No. 13 Butler

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 25: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs questions a call during the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates in an NCAA college basketball game at Prudential Center on January 25, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Butler defeated Seton Hall 61-54. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored 21 points, and Angel Delgado added 20 points and 16 rebounds Saturday, helping Seton Hall rally from a 10-point, second-half deficit to upset No. 13 Butler 70-64.

The Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) scored the game’s final seven points, taking a 65-64 lead on Khadeen Carrington’s basket with 1:24 remaining. Myles Powell’s 3-pointer with 35.3 seconds left stretched the lead to 68-64.

Carrington, who finished with 17 points, iced it with two free throws with 12 seconds to go, extending the Pirates’ winning streak to four.

Butler (23-7, 12-6) got 19 points from Kelan Martin and 13 from Avery Woodson but had its four-game winning streak snapped.

