Community gathers to thank Carmel firefighter for his 43 years of service

CARMEL, Ind. — A retirement ceremony was held Friday for a Carmel firefighter who’s retiring after 43 years of service.

Everyone from coworkers to people he’s helped to save were in attendance to honor Rick Viehe.

“It just meant a lot to say to him how thankful we are that he did what he did for us,” said Terry Kirby.

In the 80s, Viehe helped to deliver Kirby’s daughter who was born 10 weeks early.

Pastor Dan Schumm was also in attendance. Viehe helped revive him from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.

“Rick was the lead of that team, they were C team, but they were my a team that day,” said Pastor Schumm.

Viehe says he’s wanted to be a firefighter ever since he was a kid. He not only achieved his childhood dream. He surpassed it.

“I don’t need the credit for anything, I just, that’s my job, I came to do it, and I enjoy doing this job,” said Viehe. “I’ve never had a job more rewarding.”

His next adventure may be a little more relaxing.

“I’m a professional bass fisherman who’s not yet reached his fullest potential is how I like to word it,” said Viehe.