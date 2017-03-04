Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

California man arrested in Muncie for alleged involvement in large meth ring

Posted 9:41 pm, March 4, 2017, by
Jerry Lee Garner, 44.

MUNCIE, Ind. – A California man has been arrested in Muncie for allegedly taking part in a large-scale meth ring.

According to authorities, US Postal Inspectors tipped off local police that eight suspicious packages had been shipped to various locations in Muncie last week.

A local investigation began and an informant helped officers arrest, Jerry Lee Garner, 44, of Los Angeles.

Authorities learned of specific dropping locations for the meth and planted a package at one of the addresses. Garner then reportedly drove up to the driveway in a car with California plates and took the package from the doorstep.

Officers then took Garner into custody and arrested him on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession.

During a search, authorities allegedly found conversations with a number from Mexico on Garner’s cell phone.

Officers reportedly investigated Garner’s vehicle and found that it was a rental car. His rental history allegedly proved he has rented a car in California and that he routinely returns vehicles with high mileage.

Garner was booked into Delaware County Jail.

