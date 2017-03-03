Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Snow chances return for weekend, expect a 30-degree temperature jump by Sunday afternoon

Posted 6:07 am, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:43AM, March 3, 2017

Today will be cold but sunny! We will stay dry right through sunset this evening. We'll see an occasional wind gust up to 20 mph this afternoon which will keep wind chills slightly below freezing.

ls-todays-highs

Clouds increase tonight and pave the way for a few morning snow showers on Saturday. Most of this snow will stay north of Indy between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

latest-hrrr-to-rpm-18hrs

Some light accumulation will be possible north of Indy early Saturday morning.

latest-snow-accum-ecmwf-dma-w-plots

The snow is over by late morning and conditions will be dry but still cool Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the warmer and sunnier day with about a 30-degree temperature jump from this afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual wknd-at-a-glance

Wet and stormy weather returns early next week! It will be mild but wet and stormy at times on Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures staying in the 50s.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s