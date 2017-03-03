Snow chances return for weekend, expect a 30-degree temperature jump by Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be cold but sunny! We will stay dry right through sunset this evening. We'll see an occasional wind gust up to 20 mph this afternoon which will keep wind chills slightly below freezing.

Clouds increase tonight and pave the way for a few morning snow showers on Saturday. Most of this snow will stay north of Indy between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Some light accumulation will be possible north of Indy early Saturday morning.

The snow is over by late morning and conditions will be dry but still cool Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the warmer and sunnier day with about a 30-degree temperature jump from this afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Wet and stormy weather returns early next week! It will be mild but wet and stormy at times on Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures staying in the 50s.