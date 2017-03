INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the south side will want to avoid Meridian Street Friday.

Crews are repairing a water main break at 3103 S. Meridian St. Repairs are expected to take up to eight hours.

As a result, the northbound lane of Meridian will be closed from 3107 to 3101. Citizens Energy said the main was installed in 1964 and attributed the cause to aging infrastructure.