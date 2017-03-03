× Light Snow for Saturday Morning

An approaching warm front will move north and cause light snow after 3am. Snow showers will continue, mainly north of I-70, through mid-morning. Less than an inch is likely in Indianapolis, with a heavier 1-2″ band farther north.

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon and our colder weather will warm quickly over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday.

Dry weather will be with us until Monday when t-storms will develop late in the day.

Temperatures were below average Friday.

Spring begins in two and a half weeks.

It has been three weeks since our last, one-inch snow.

Light snow is likely to start the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound Saturday afternoon.

Expect a warmer Sunday with sunny skies.

T-storms will develop late Monday.

Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Tuesday.