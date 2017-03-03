× Japanese company to bring nearly 200 jobs to Anderson with $100 million manufacturing plant

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Japanese company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Anderson, creating nearly 200 new jobs over the next five years.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. joined executives from NTK Precision Axle Corporation for the announcement Friday.

NTK announced a $100 million investment to build and equip a new 300,000-square-foot facility on South Layton Road north of 73rd Street in Anderson. The company manufactures wheel hubs and constant velocity joint axles for two- and four-wheel drive vehicles. Officials plan to break ground on the project this spring, with production set to launch in October 2018.

The company expects to produce 130,000 products per month in 2018, and anticipates increasing production to 1 million products per month in 2021.

“It doesn’t get any better than that. Isn’t that exciting?” Schellinger said during the announcement Friday. “Today we have 260 Japanese companies in our state that employ 53,000 Hoosiers around our state.”

Schellinger said he believes officials from Indiana and Japan have forged strong relationships over the years, leading several Japanese companies to do business in the Hoosier State.

“What’s really nice about NTK is that they really want to be part of our community,” said Broderick. “They don’t want to come and simply do business here. They want to become part of the Anderson-Madison County area and bring real responsible partnership to the community.”

Part of that commitment, Broderick said, included 10 annual internships for high school students in Anderson. Two college scholarships will also be established, he said.

“Our parts make their way to more than 15 different automakers, which translates to one fourth of the cars and light trucks on the open road riding on our products,” said Tadao Okamura, president of NTK. “We are excited for Anderson to become part of our company and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with both the city and the state.”

NTK is a subsidiary of Japan’s NTN Corporation, which employs more than 4,500 people in the U.S., including nearly 2,000 in Indiana at NTN Driveshaft Columbus, NTK Precision Axle in Frankfort and NTN Driveshaft Anderson.

NTK will add 140 new jobs at the Anderson facility by 2020, with another 58 employees set to be hired in 2021. Interested applicants can apply here.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered up to $1,000,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.