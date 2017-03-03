× Indy teen charged as adult after police found heroin, handgun inside car at west side club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis teenager is charged as an adult following his arrest last month at a west side club.

Eric Brown, 17, faces charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and carrying a handgun without a license in connection with a Feb. 5 incident at Limelight Indy.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were at the club, located at 5150 W. 38th St., after receiving tips that rival gangs planned to fight each other. Officers were checking vehicles in the parking lot for firearms or other illegal items left in plain view.

Police came across a blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that had drugs and a scale in the front seat. They also noticed a box of sandwich bags and the protruding handle of a handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Officers waited for the driver to return, but a large number of people ran out of the club to get away from a fight inside. A witness told police that people were “running out to their cars to get their guns.”

Brown approached the Pontiac and opened the driver’s side door, at which point officers drew their firearms and ordered him to show them his hands.

“What? This is my car, I was just going to my car,” Brown told the officers.

Officers placed him in handcuffs and removed the contents of the car. Police recovered 24.6 grams of what appeared to be cocaine and 18 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, according to court documents. Investigators also found a Glock handgun.

Brown was carrying $966 in cash, police said. He was arrested on numerous preliminary charges.

Lab tests showed that the substance originally believed to be cocaine was heroin, court documents said.