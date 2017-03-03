× Indiana State Police conducting death investigation after body found along I-65 south of Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a body along Interstate 65 Friday morning south of Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that someone was down in the median along I-65 near mile marker 163.

Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area, and state police dispatchers said they’re dealing with some secondary crashes because of the investigation, which is being conducted by state police.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays in the vicinity.

This is a developing story.