Disturbance leaves 2 inmates dead at Nebraska prison

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say two inmates died and others were injured in a disturbance at a Nebraska prison.

Corrections officials say in a statement that two inmates died Thursday in the incident at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Officials didn’t provide details about how the inmates died but noted the disturbance involved about 40 inmates who refused to return to their cells. Inmates in gray hooded sweatshirts could be seen waving their arms in the yard Thursday afternoon as prison guards watched them from behind a razor wire fence. Smoke billowed from the open yard and a helicopter circled overhead. County and state officials were at the scene, along with a prison emergency response team.

No prison staffers were injured.

The Tecumseh prison was the site of a deadly riot in May 2015 that also left two dead and extensive property damage.